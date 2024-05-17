JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 433,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAKK. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet cut JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JAKK

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 59,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.39. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.91). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 32.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.