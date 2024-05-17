Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,852 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF opened at $118.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

