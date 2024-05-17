Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $957.95.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $942.90 on Monday. Lam Research has a one year low of $559.41 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $934.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $837.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 29.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lam Research by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,414,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

