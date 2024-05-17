JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $144.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

NYSE ANF traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.52. 468,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,612. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $140.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

