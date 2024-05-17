Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).

KNOS opened at GBX 1,080 ($13.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 900.50 ($11.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,421 ($17.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,272.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 994.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,039.48.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

