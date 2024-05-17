Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).
Kainos Group Stock Up 2.7 %
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
