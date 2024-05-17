Keith Mark Patterson Buys 40,000 Shares of FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Keith Mark Patterson acquired 40,000 shares of FPX Nickel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00.

FPX Nickel Stock Performance

FPX Nickel Company Profile

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

