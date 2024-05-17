Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director J. Ian Giffen Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director J. Ian Giffen sold 5,200 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.41, for a total transaction of C$808,140.32.

On Thursday, March 21st, J. Ian Giffen sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.14, for a total value of C$770,691.50.

Shares of TSE:KXS traded down C$2.73 on Friday, hitting C$155.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,134. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$129.13 and a 1 year high of C$191.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$150.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$151.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$152.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.36 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.9035879 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KXS. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.44.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

