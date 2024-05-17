Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KNTK

Kinetik Stock Up 0.7 %

Kinetik stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 266,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,947. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $113,183.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock valued at $442,051,135. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 13.8% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,913,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,653 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 148.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,348,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,570 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Kinetik by 1,992.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kinetik during the first quarter worth $30,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.