Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director William M. Waterman Sells 10,000 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE KEX traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $116.45. The stock had a trading volume of 93,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $117.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $498,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 139,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 161,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 42,743 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 738,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,947,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Kirby

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.