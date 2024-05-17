KLR Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $957.95.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $937.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,489. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $559.41 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $934.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $837.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

