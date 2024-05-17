KLR Investment Advisors LLC Takes $279,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,208 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after buying an additional 493,427 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.67. 78,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,671. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

