KLR Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

WEC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 91,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

