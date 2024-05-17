KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 151,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

KORE Group Stock Performance

KORE Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,333. KORE Group has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 100.38%. The company had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KORE Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of KORE Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KORE Group stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 57.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

