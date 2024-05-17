KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Up 12.4% in April

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,061,000 after acquiring an additional 829,682 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after buying an additional 84,760 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 119,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 133,570 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of KT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. KT has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
