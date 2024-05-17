KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Up 12.4% in April

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,061,000 after acquiring an additional 829,682 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after buying an additional 84,760 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 119,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 133,570 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. KT has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on KT

KT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.