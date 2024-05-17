Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Down 3.4%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $111.67 and last traded at $112.16. 19,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 121,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 811.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Featured Stories

