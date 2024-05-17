Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.90. 45,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,625. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

