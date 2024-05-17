Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$28.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LB. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.01.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.0 %

LB opened at C$27.05 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.92 and a 12-month high of C$48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.67.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of C$258.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.813986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Articles

