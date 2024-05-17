Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Lear has raised its dividend by an average of 44.5% per year over the last three years. Lear has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lear to earn $18.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Lear Stock Down 0.4 %

LEA stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.48. Lear has a twelve month low of $121.38 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

