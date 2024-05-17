Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 50,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $578.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $441,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 732,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,051.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $441,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 732,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,439.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,132.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,621. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

