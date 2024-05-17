LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,796,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 1,338,050 shares.The stock last traded at $9.13 and had previously closed at $9.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LZ

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.24.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In other news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,019 shares of company stock worth $488,745. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 166.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,476,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,132 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,278,000 after buying an additional 2,094,240 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,818,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,282,000 after buying an additional 1,843,427 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,598,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,251,000 after buying an additional 1,802,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.