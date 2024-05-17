LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 10.5% in April

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,761,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LiveWire Ergogenics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LVVV opened at $0.00 on Friday. LiveWire Ergogenics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiveWire Ergogenics
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- What are earnings reports?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.