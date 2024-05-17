LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LKQ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $159,324,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,507,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $490,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,122 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in LKQ by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,403,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LKQ by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977,585 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

