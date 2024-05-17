Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,890. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.52. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.