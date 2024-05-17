Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Annie Laurenson Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00.

Annie Laurenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded up C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.57. 1,244,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,622. The firm has a market cap of C$13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$8.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.86.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8013972 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.40 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.49.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

