M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

M.D.C. stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 168,214 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

