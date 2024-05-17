Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch Sells 11,598 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42.

Steve Finch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

On Friday, February 23rd, Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of Manulife Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.36. 1,192,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,275. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.20. The company has a market cap of C$65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.24 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6797312 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. National Bankshares raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFC

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.