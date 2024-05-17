MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 192,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 110,849 shares.The stock last traded at $1.54 and had previously closed at $1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

MarketWise Price Performance

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $510.77 million, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 100.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

See Also

