Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $461.69 and last traded at $460.57. Approximately 552,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,436,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $427.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,222,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,491,836,955.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 925,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 197.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

