Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Metagenomi’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Metagenomi in the first quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,894,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the 1st quarter worth $8,205,000.
Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.
