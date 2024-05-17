Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 148,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 133,333 shares.The stock last traded at $13.87 and had previously closed at $13.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Metals Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,676,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 10.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 64,616 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.