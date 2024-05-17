Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $890.71 million and $20.32 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,159,613,453 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,474,293 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,159,259,212.8400393 with 1,105,040,986.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.79291234 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $24,128,421.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

