Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Minto Apartment Stock Performance

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$40.29 million during the quarter.

