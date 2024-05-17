Mitek Systems’ (MITK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MITK. StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

MITK stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,582. The stock has a market cap of $608.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $9,240,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 852.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 735,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 658,603 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 720,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 427.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 190,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 77.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 186,746 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

