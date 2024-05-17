Mizuho Boosts SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $45.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $935.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.52. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,659,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $4,769,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

