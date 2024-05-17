Mizuho Increases Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $36.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.65. 149,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,116. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $200,353.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $200,353.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Insmed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

