Mizuho Raises Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $83.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $61.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,500.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $204,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 85.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 62,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

