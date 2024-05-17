Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFON remained flat at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Mobivity has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Get Mobivity alerts:

About Mobivity

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.