Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.
Mobivity Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MFON remained flat at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Mobivity has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.05.
About Mobivity
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mobivity
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.