Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells $692,687.94 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,878. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.9% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 334,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

