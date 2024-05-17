Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.45) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

LON UU opened at GBX 1,097 ($13.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22,240.00, a PEG ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,045.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,056.16. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 896.76 ($11.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.19 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is presently -94,000.00%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

