Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £304.20 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.61) per share, with a total value of £304.20 ($382.06).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 872 ($10.95) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 469.36 ($5.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 946 ($11.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 873.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 800.20. The stock has a market cap of £498.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,791.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 12,173.91%.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

