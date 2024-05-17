Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 58,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.50. The stock had a trading volume of 162,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.31 and its 200 day moving average is $328.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $369.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

