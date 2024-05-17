MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 95 ($1.19) target price on the stock.

MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MYCELX Technologies stock traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 54.05 ($0.68). 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,838. MYCELX Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 29 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.90 ($0.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of £12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -540.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at MYCELX Technologies

In related news, insider Connie Mixon purchased 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £25,143 ($31,578.75). In other MYCELX Technologies news, insider Connie Mixon acquired 49,300 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £25,143 ($31,578.75). Also, insider Tom Lamb acquired 2,000 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,255.97). Insiders purchased a total of 57,300 shares of company stock worth $2,908,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

