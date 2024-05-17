National Bank Financial Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in B2Gold by 82.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 429,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 193,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,437 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,388 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,958,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 457,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,712,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 186,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.16%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

