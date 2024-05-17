National Bankshares Boosts IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$6.75

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.03.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$6.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.87. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.71 and a 1-year high of C$6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.2876041 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

