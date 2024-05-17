National Bankshares Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$21.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDT. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.71.

Shares of BDT stock traded down C$0.43 on Thursday, hitting C$21.11. The company had a trading volume of 123,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,614. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.87. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.74.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

