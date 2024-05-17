National Bankshares Upgrades Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) to Buy

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$290.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$310.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. CIBC reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$234.01. The company had a trading volume of 55,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$277.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$278.05. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$228.56 and a 12-month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

