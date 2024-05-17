Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.68

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 50160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVGS. StockNews.com downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Navigator alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Navigator

Navigator Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Navigator’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.