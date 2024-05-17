Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 6.0 %

Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 225,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,176. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $168,522.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,821.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 502,860 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,663,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 521,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

