Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$6.87 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$5.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of C$286.55 million, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.93.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of C$175.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$187.67 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neo Performance Materials

In other news, Director Rahim Suleman acquired 60,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,000.00. In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Kevin Morris bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,630.00. Also, Director Rahim Suleman purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,175 shares of company stock worth $492,578. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.85%.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.