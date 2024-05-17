Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.05. 75,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,633. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.37 and its 200 day moving average is $130.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 319,564 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,045,000 after buying an additional 273,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $35,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

